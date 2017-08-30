Fire Update: Lake McDonald Lodge In Glacier Is Closing For The Season Due To Smoke

The Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park will close today for the rest of the season because of concerns about air quality, Xanterra Parks and Resorts announced Tuesday night. Heavy smoke from the Sprague fire has been settling in a highly localized area around the Lake McDonald Lodge.

