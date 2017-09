Flathead Has ‘More Jobs Than People To Fill Them’

Jobs are in abundance in the Flathead Valley, even as September ushers in the typically quieter shoulder season for visitors. July’s unemployment rate of 3.9% is the lowest in nearly a decade, said Laura Gardner, manager of Job Service Kalispell. Anyone who wants a job should be able to find one.

http://www.dailyinterlake.com/article/20170904/ARTICLE/170909945