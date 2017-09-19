Forest Service To Hire Permanent Bozeman District Ranger

After getting through the last several months with temporary help, the U.S. Forest Service plans to hire a permanent district ranger for its Bozeman district sometime this fall. Teri Seth, a spokeswoman for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said they began advertising the job in August and that the agency is reviewing applications.

https://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/environment/forest-service-to-hire-permanent-bozeman-district-ranger/article_5ef68379-3a3f-5ecb-a7df-df6a40c33981.html