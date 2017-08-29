Former Employee Accused Of Embezzling $218K From Construction Firm

A former employee of a construction firm is accused of embezzling more than $218,000 from the company’s Bozeman office. On Friday, the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office charged Kirk Hogan with felony theft by embezzlement after he allegedly stole from the Bozeman office of Dick Anderson Construction, a Helena-based firm with offices in Montana, Oregon and Wyoming.

