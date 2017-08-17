Fox Site Agreement Ticking Along, Tourist Homes Law In Review

The Riverfront Triangle development of a $150 million hotel, conference center, housing and shops is butting up against its Aug. 22 six-month deadline to finalize plans and agreements. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency, asked the Land Use & Planning Committee on Wednesday for a 90-day extension on finalizing the development agreement.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/fox-site-agreement-ticking-along-tourist-homes-law-in-review/article_b01da53f-47e1-5e4f-97d9-20c0253308fb.html