FWP Reaches Settlement With Former Montana State Parks Administrator

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has reached a settlement with former Montana State Parks administrator Chas Van Genderen, but will not release details or documents related to the agreement. FWP confirmed the existence of the settlement but says personnel privacy concerns preclude it from releasing more information. The settlement includes a confidentiality clause.

http://helenair.com/news/state-and-regional/fwp-reaches-settlement-with-former-montana-state-parks-administrator/article_8bb79183-571c-57ba-b822-22b65e3032af.html