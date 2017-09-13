Gallatin County Seeks New 911 Center Director After Firing

Gallatin County commissioners are searching for a new 911 communications director after the previous director, Kerry O’Connell, was terminated. Jim Doar, county dministrator, said the county it looking for someone to fill the 911 communications director position after O’Connell was terminated Aug. 2.

