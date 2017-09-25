Gianforte Pushes For Forest Management On Tour Stop

Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte took his “Forest Jobs Tour” to Columbia Falls Friday, touring F. H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company and calling for changes in forest policy. Speaking with reporters and employees at the firm’s 94 year old mill, Gianforte stressed the need for some logging and thinning, or “forest management,” to tame future wildfires and boost Montana’s economy.

