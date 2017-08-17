Gianforte Says He Wants Congress To Restore Funding For EPA, Superfund Cleanups

During a stop in Butte Wednesday, Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte said he wants Congress to “put funding back in” for the Environmental Protection Agency. One of the House of Representatives’ newest members, Gianforte sits on the House Committee on Natural Resources as well as the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

