Great Falls Officials Send Letter Of Support To Charlottesville

When Whitefish was facing a potential march of armed neo-Nazis in its city streets in January, the Great Falls City Commission responded with a resolution of resounding support for the small northwestern Montana town. Last week, the commissioners again stated their stance against the anti-Semitic, racist and intolerant protests involved in the tragedy that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12.

http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2017/08/20/great-falls-officials-send-letter-support-charlottesville/584680001/