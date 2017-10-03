Great Falls To Consider Tax Relief For Egg Plant, Engineering Study Of Civic Center

City officials will hear public comments Tuesday night on a proposal to donate a used fire truck to the Neihart Volunteer Fire Department, will approve or deny the abatement of $305,000 in property tax on a newly constructed egg processing facility, and will approve or deny a $494,000 contract for architectural and engineering design services to rehabilitate the exterior facade of the Great Falls Civic Center.

