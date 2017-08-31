Guides, FWP: Hunters Need To Be Aware Of Dry Conditions, Closures Due To Wildfire

The upcoming hunting season in Montana will be a little different this year because of hot, dry conditions across the state and numerous wildfires causing a few closures to public access. However, Mac Minard, the executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, said many hunters have not canceled reservations for guided services.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/guides-fwp-hunters-need-to-be-aware-of-dry-conditions/article_e31d3b20-c2f3-51dd-ae93-0f66b10afe88.html