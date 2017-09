Hill County Blaze Shuts Highway, Threatens Park, Homes

A wildfire that started on the Rocky Boy Reservation crossed into Hill County Wednesday and shut down a state highway, threatened a county park and forced evacuations. The East Fork fire had burned an estimated 1,300 to 1,400 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon, said Diane McLean, a Hill County Commissioner.

