Homeowners Blast Plea Agreement In Roaring Lion Fire Case

A year and a month after the devastating Roaring Lion fire destroyed 16 homes and cost $11 million to fight, three of the young people whose campfire started the blaze received deferred sentences in Ravalli County District Court, prompting cries of foul from several affected homeowners. The case against a fourth person, a juvenile, was dismissed.

http://ravallirepublic.com/news/local/article_9fa6b0f3-f538-57ff-9524-d4b22ec26a05.html