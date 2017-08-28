Hotels, Restaurants, Gas Stations Planned For Airport Development

Plans have been submitted to develop more than 50 acres of former mining pit land just south of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport into a mixed-use complex complete with hotels, restaurants and retail businesses. Connecticut-based developer Charter Realty & Development submitted the preliminary project documents for its Yellowstone Airport Plaza to the Belgrade Planning Department last week.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/business/hotels-restaurants-gas-station-planned-for-airport-development/article_88e6ca16-a0ec-5aac-b638-43b988412c3b.html