Aug 28, 2017

Hotels, Restaurants, Gas Stations Planned For Airport Development

Plans have been submitted to develop more than 50 acres of former mining pit land just south of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport into a mixed-use complex complete with hotels, restaurants and retail businesses. Connecticut-based developer Charter Realty & Development submitted the preliminary project documents for its Yellowstone Airport Plaza to the Belgrade Planning Department last week.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/business/hotels-restaurants-gas-station-planned-for-airport-development/article_88e6ca16-a0ec-5aac-b638-43b988412c3b.html