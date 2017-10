Interior Watchdog Investigating Zinke Over Charter Flights

The Interior Department’s internal watchdog said Monday it is investigating Secretary Ryan Zinke’s use of charter flights, even as Zinke dismissed the controversy over his taxpayer-financed flights as “a little BS over travel.” Zinke disclosed Friday that he had taken three charter flights since taking office in March, including a $12,375 late-night trip from Las Vegas to his home state of Montana in June.

