Iraqi Students In Peace-Building Program Tour Montana

Students from Iraq will return home after two weeks of attending workshops and developing projects to promote peace-building and reconciliation through a program hosted by Helena-based World Montana. The nonprofit facilitates 150 international visitors each year, and most recently scheduled a two-week program for 13 Iraqi students in the Iraqi Young Leaders Exchange Program. World Montana has hosted IYLEP students for seven years.

http://helenair.com/news/local/iraqi-students-in-peace-building-program-tour-montana/article_c93e7cd4-73e9-5255-b908-866a5026f5f6.html