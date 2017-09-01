‘It’s Dangerous Out There’: Bullock Asks For Caution As More National Guard Troops Deploy

The National Guard will take a more active role in firefighting across Montana as the state faces a Labor Day Weekend with continued hot and dry conditions in the forecast. Montana currently has 23 major fires burning more than 220,000 acres, and more than 125 aircraft, 400 engines and more than 4,000 firefighters on the ground.

