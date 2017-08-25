Jay Doyle Named President Of St. James Healthcare

Jay Doyle has been named president of St. James Healthcare, the hospital’s parent company, SCL Health, announced Thursday. Doyle has been serving as interim president of St. James since January. Prior to his role as interim president of St. James, Doyle served as chief financial officer of SCL Health’s Lutheran Medical Center.

