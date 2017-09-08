Judge Requests Sheriff Investigate, Prevent Suspected “Judge Shopping”

Cascade County Judge Elizabeth Best has asked Sheriff Bob Edwards to investigate his department for what appears to her to be “judge shopping” alleged offenders around the courthouse for higher bond amounts and to install measures to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future. Best says this suspected “judge shopping” raises questions of constitutional issues.

http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2017/09/07/judge-requests-sheriff-investigate-prevent-suspected-judge-shopping/643971001/