Koch-Funded MSU Research Sparks Protests To Regents

Critics are asking the Montana Board of Regents to reject a proposed economics research center at Montana State University, charging that the Charles Koch Foundation’s $5.7 million grant is an attempt to use the university to promote a “right-wind ideology.”

https://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/montana_state_university/koch-funded-msu-research-sparks-protests-to-regents/article_ff3cfe01-72e3-54a2-b33b-abfcf90025b8.html