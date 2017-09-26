Kootenai National Forest Announces Capitol Chirstmas Tree Timetable

The Kootenai National Forest is in the process of gathering up to 8,000 homemade ornaments to decorate the Capitol Christmas Tree this year. People from throughout the state are encouraged to put their creative side to work and make ornaments that will hang both on the large tree on the Capitol lawn or one of the smaller trees that will grace numerous Washington, D.C., offices during the Christmas season.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/kootenai-national-forest-announces-capitol-christmas-tree-timetable/article_6b1bfdee-4442-5021-b7c2-ec09fb9e0b08.html