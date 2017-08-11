Lauded Climate Scientist Steve Running Takes Buyout From University Of Montana

Professor Steve Running, whose work on climate science shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, accepted a buyout offer and retired in July from the University of Montana. “I’m 67 years old,” Running said Thursday. “I’m getting older and kind of tired-er and beat down by the climate wars.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/lauded-climate-scientist-steve-running-takes-buyout-from-university-of/article_d0bcdbb1-1c42-5983-ba35-fb4c6d48f2c1.html