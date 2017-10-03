Lease Pact To Pave Way For New $15-Million Malt Plant In Butte

Montana Craft Malt and Butte-Silver Bow are about to sign a lease agreement allowing a $15-million malting plant to be built and operate at the Montana Connections Business Development Park west of town. The new malt business led by Butte’s Ron Ueland would pay $1,000 a year to lease 8.6 acres in the Tax Increment Financing Industrial District (TFID), withan option to buy it later for $2,000 per acre.

http://mtstandard.com/politics/lease-pact-to-pave-way-for-new–million-malt/article_84aaeb41-6eed-5453-b0d4-c5a860006a4c.html