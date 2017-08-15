Library Land Rezoned, Ready For Construction

Two square blocks holding the current and future sites of the Missoula Public Library were rezoned by Missoula City Council on Monday night, as designs come together before the end of the year. The $35 million library will start construction in mid-2018 with an opening date sometime in 2020. Although the library plans have already been approved by voters, city policy necessitated a rezone request.

