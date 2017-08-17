Liquor Licenses, For Sale At $750K In Missoula, Make Opening New Restaurants Risky

As Missoula’s economy continues to rebound from the Great Recession, the prices of quota system controlled liquor licenses are also climbing back up. Three liquor licenses are for sale in Missoula for about $750,000 apiece, according to the local Multiple Listing Service.

