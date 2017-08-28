Little Dillon Boy Was Among First Of ‘Jerry’s Kids’

The Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon, which for 50 years offered tv viewers a Labor Day diet of punchlines in return for pledges, is no more, and now Jerry Lewis is gone Too, dying a week ago at the age of 91. Paul Hawkins of Dillon was 5 when he won a national contest and became the first of “Jerry’s Kids,” as the legendary performer called the youngsters afflicted with the horrible disease. Paul died of the genetic muscle-destroying disease in 1974.

http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2017/08/27/little-dillon-boy-among-first-jerrys-kids/105034858/