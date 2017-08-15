Lolo Peak Blaze A Waiting Game For Firefighters And Evacuees Alike

The large plume and torching trees are readily visible from Highway 12 up the Mill Creek drainage, but while the Lolo Peak fire’s movement triggered evacuations Sunday, it didn’t blow up as expected Sunday night. Homemade signs line HIghway 12 and in Lolo, lauding the firefighting efforts and thanking firefighters for their work.

http://ravallirepublic.com/news/state-and-regional/article_a36bdd32-91be-5505-9c19-5fcb0819537f.html