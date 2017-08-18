Lolo Peak Fire Moves East Into The Bitterroot

The Lolo Peak fire exploded to 15,900 acres Thursday, after making a four-mile run in the Mormon Creek area overnight. Despite the quick movement of the fire last night, the mood around the incident command center and on the fire line was calm. Firefighters have had a month to create their strategy for fighting the Lolo Peak fire, and were ready to implement it.

http://ravallirepublic.com/news/local/article_18612ee7-a3c8-59a6-a03c-881863ef9457.html