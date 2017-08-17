Lolo Peak Fire Run Spurs Late-Night Mandatory Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations were ordered late Wednesday night after the Lolo Peak fire mad a run, sending a dramatic plume of smoke high into the sky, and embers traveling up to half a mile, according to the Lolo National Forest. The terse language of the evening updae from inciweb noted “very active to extreme fire behavior.

http://missoulian.com/news/state-and-regional/update-lolo-peak-fire-run-spurs-late-night-mandatory-evacuations/article_0d1d7a84-1d21-5dd4-8e64-88df6f0cd008.html