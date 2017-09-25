Longtime Drummond Mayor Is One For The Record Books

She’s been living in this world-famous bull shipping town for so long Gail Leeper can remember when they used to ship bulls. She’s been mayor so long she can’t tell you precisely when she wasn’t. That would be 1993, the year a 31 year old Leeper stepped up from the Drummond town council to defeat a fellow councilwoman 38-33 for the mayorship.

