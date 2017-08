Mary Sheehy Moe Named To State Parks Board

Mary Sheehy Moe of Great Falls was named Wednesday by Gov. Steve Bullock to serve on the state Parks and Recreation board, representing District 3. Moe was Montana Teacher of the Year in 1986. She is also a candidate in the Great Falls city commission race.

http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2017/08/23/mary-sheehy-moe-named-state-parks-board/595615001/