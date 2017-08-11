Medical Marijuana Registry Has Nearly Doubled Since Beginning Of The Year

The number of patients registered to Montana’s medical marijuana program has nearly doubled since January. There were 17,819 people enrolled in the program as of July, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/state-and-regional/montana/medical-marijuana-registry-has-nearly-doubled-since-beginning-of-the/article_d3b56f35-14bc-549e-9cec-f5422ce88779.html