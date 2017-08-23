Montana DEQ Fines Yellowstone Club For Wastewater Spill Into Gallatin River

The company behind a private resort community in Big Sky has paid the state of Montana more than $90,000 in penalties and will need to complete environmental projects to atone for the spilling of nearly 30 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Gallatin River in March 2016.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/environment/montana-deq-fines-yellowstone-club-for-wastewater-spill-into-gallatin/article_864ae0bb-89f2-54ab-8de9-08f545c2a528.html