Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Retires After More than 30 Years On The Job

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Coughlin began working the east Yellowstone County and Big Horn County region 32 years ago and rarely took a day off. Troopers and Patrol leaders gathered to recognize Coghlin on Thursday, as he entered retirement after three decades a a patrol officer.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/montana-highway-patrol-trooper-retires-after-more-than-years-on/article_5935cbe8-95e7-5a8a-990e-aa8b359949d3.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-2