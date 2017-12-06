Montana Officials Have A Month To Address Jail Crowding

The Montana Department of Corrections has about a month to get 60 to 70 people out of county jails, or it loses $2 million. “We’re sure going to make our best effort at it,” said Kevin Olson, administrator of the Probation and Parole Division. “But if we fall short, we fall short.”

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/montana-officials-have-a-month-to-address-jail-crowding-or/article_26145ad8-a07e-5d79-92d3-4f2d825cc935.html