Montana State Forester Ousted

Bob Harrington no longer is the Montana state forester for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, according to DNRC Director John Tubbs. Sue Clark, who has been with DNRC for 25 years, is the acting state forester. She also is the chief financial officer for the forestry division.

http://ravallirepublic.com/news/local/article_b5fbc51f-1234-52aa-a21a-d79a22da313d.html