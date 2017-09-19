Montana State Parks Working To Correct ‘Mistakes Of The Past’

Montana State Parks has been a major focus of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks director Martha Williams in her relatively short tenure, and one she expects to continue. During the legislative session, lawmakers grilled Williams and other FWP officials about the budget.

