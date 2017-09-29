Montana State University Billings Enrollment Dips Again, While City College Gains Students

Montana State University Billings officials were optimistic about enrollment figures on Thursday, bolstered by Billings’ two-year college. A release from the university said that 4,401 students are enrolled this fall at both MSUB’s main campus and at City College. That’s up 35 students from last fall.

