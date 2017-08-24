Montana State’s Move-In Day Welcomes 3,000 Students

The Montana State University campus sprang to life Wednesday, when more than 3,000 students arrived to move into the dorms on Move-In Day. Thousands of freshmen and parents, assisted by hundreds of campus and community volunteers, moved big blue carts full of students’ stuff from cars to dorm rooms.

