Montana’s Plan To Steeply Improve Student Test Scores May Not Be Ambitious Enough For Feds

As the deadline for Montana to submit a plan to comply with a new federal education law approaches, the state is working to shore up the plan with suggestions from groups around the state and bracing for federal criticism. The Every Student Succeeds Act requires schools to continue giving standardized tests, but eliminates the goal of reaching 100 percent proficiency for all students.

