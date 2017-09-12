MSU Wants To Build Another New Dorm

When the new Yellowstone Hall dormitory opened one year ago, so many Montana State University freshmen wanted to live there that all 436 beds were full. To squeeze in more students, MSU turned some single rooms into doubles and converted lounges into four-bed suits. MSU now wants to design and build another new residence hall, this one even bigger, to hold 480 students.

