Navy Week: American Flags Presented To Navy For U.S.S Montana Construction

Montana’s first Navy Week came to Helena Tuesday with Great Falls native Rear Adm. Michael Holland receiving American Flags from Secretary of State Cory Stapleton commemorating construction of the U.S.S. Montana submarine. Every year the Navy selects 15 inland locations for Navy Week, similar to Fleet Week for coastal states, when the Navy holds public events and talks about its role in national defense.

