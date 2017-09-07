Neihart Volunteer Fire Department In Need Of Equipment

The Great Falls City Commissioners scheduled an open public meeting on Oct. 3 to discuss whether the city can afford to help its sister community by giving a 27 year old fire engine that is no longer being used in the city. Great Falls Fire Chief Steven Hester says that giving it to the Neihart fire department is “the right thing to do.”

http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2017/09/06/dire-need-firetruck-neihart-volunteers-look-great-falls-help/637818001/