New Court Aims To Keep Native American Foster Kids Connected To Family, Culture

In July, Montana’s 13th Judicial District began operating the nation’s fifth Indian Child Welfare Act court. It will handle all ICWA cases in Yellowstone County for Northern Cheyenne, Crow, Assiniboine and Sioux children, since those are the tribes with the highest number of cases in the district.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/new-court-aims-to-keep-native-american-foster-kids-connected/article_01103d1a-cb14-57c6-8100-a13a1b0a20b8.html