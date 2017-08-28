New Rail Lines Could Put Butte, Industrial Park On Better Track

Butte-Silver Bow and the Port Of Montana are now seeking formal proposals to extend railroad connections into its sprawling industrial park west of Butte, saying it could entice more companies to locate there and grow the state and local economy. $5 million has been earmarked to see it through, including design and construction, though the final price tag could be higher or lower.

http://mtstandard.com/news/local/new-rail-lines-could-put-butte-industrial-park-on-better/article_086c503b-bea4-5605-9a91-2461a07d3e26.html