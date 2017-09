New Seattle Children’s Clinic Offering Heart Treatment

A new Seattle Children’s cardiac clinic in Great Falls is now operating, designed to feel like a home visit, with log walls, animal mounts and antiques on the wall. The new clinic is Seattle Children’s first regional heart center in Montana; there are 10 others in the northwest U.S.

http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2017/09/12/new-seattle-childrens-clinic-offering-heart-treatment-great-falls-montana/658164001/