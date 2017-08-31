Only Snow Can End Montana Fire Season, Chief Says; Area Fires Updated

Butte-Silver Bow County has dodged major wildfires so far this summer but Fire Chief Jeff Miller says there’s only one thing that will put an end to fire season in the rest of the Montana Rockies. “It will take snowfall and I don’t think a couple of inches will do it because if (fire) is so embedded,” Miller said Wednesday.

