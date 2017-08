Public Can Comment On Billings Medical Marijuana Zoning Ban

The Billings City Council will consider a zoning ordinance change Monday that will prohibit land use contrary to local, state or federal law. The change is aimed at medical marijuana storefronts inside city limits. A public haring on possibly clarifying City Code banning medical marijuana dispensaries and storefronts from within city limits will be part of the Billings City Council meeting Monday.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/government-and-politics/public-can-comment-on-billings-medical-marijuana-zoning-ban/article_7be6ee3e-d7b7-5643-9b5b-f1d19368d528.html