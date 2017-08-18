Pushed By Winds And Low Humidity, Lincoln-Area Wildfires Expected To Merge

Fire officials expect two major Lincoln-area blazes to combine and become more active with forecasted winds and lower humidity. The Park Creek and Arrastra Creek fires north and northwest of Lincoln have burned about 11,000 acres since lighting sparked them in mid-July. The fires triggered a brief evacuation but have burned on federal land and mostly away from structures.

http://helenair.com/news/local/pushed-by-winds-and-low-humidity-lincoln-area-wildfires-expected/article_86c730b9-e730-53e2-9cee-7810ec645391.html